Home ›   India News ›   Shashi Tharoor Said, Indian lives are being lost but our government is entirely absent without leave

कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर बोले- जान गंवा रहे लोग, कहां है बॉर्डर पर 'लाल आंख' दिखाने वाली सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 02:14 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor Said, Indian lives are being lost but our government is entirely absent without leave
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सरकार बॉर्डर पर लाल आंख दिखाने की बात कहती है लेकिन तब चुप हो जाती है जब देश में बहुत बुरा हो रहा हो। उन्होंने सरकार पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का दावा करने की वजह से चुटकी ली। 

थरूर ने कहा कि भारतीय अपनी जान गंवा रहे हैं, हमारे नागरिक खतरे में हैं। पाकिस्तान की ओर से सीमा पर बार-बार हो रहे संघर्ष विराम की वजह से उन्हें परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लेकिन यह दुखद है कि सरकार इस मामले में पूरी तरह से अनुपस्थित है। ये सरकार कहां है? 

आपको बता दें कि पाकिस्तान की ओर से सीमा पर की गई फायरिंग मामले पर सोमवार को बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने भी आक्रामक तेवर दिखाये थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि वो शुरुआत से कहते आ रहे हैं कि युद्ध की तैयारी करो और पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर दो। 

उन्होंने कहा था कि पाकिस्तान ने सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं। पाकिस्तान के आतंकियों से चीन भी परेशान है। चीन भी पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी दे चुका है। आपको बता दें कि नए साल की शुरुआत से अब तक हुए संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन में सुरक्षाबलों के 9 जवान समेत करीब 17 लोग मारे गए हैं जबकि 70 लोग घायल हुए हैं। 
