CWC: अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव में मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को चुनौती देने वाले थरूर सीडब्ल्यूसी में; जानें उनकी प्रतिक्रया

कांग्रेस ने अपनी वर्किंग कमेटी का एलान कर दिया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी का गठन किया है, जिसमें खरगे के अलावा सोनिया गांधी, मनमोहन सिंह, राहुल गांधी जैसे नेताओं को जगह दी गई है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव में मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को चुनौती देने वाले लोकसभा सांसद शशि थरूर को भी सीडब्ल्यूसी में शामिल किया गया है।

#WATCH | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "...I am honoured by the decision of the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress central leadership to make me a full member of the Congress Working Committee...I am deeply humbled and grateful to be a part…