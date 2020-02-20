देशद्रोह के आरोपी शरजील इमाम को असम ले जाया गया, जमकर विरोध

Assam: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stage protest outside Guwahati Railway station, as Sharjeel Imam was brought for interrogation and to be produced before a local court. https://t.co/WEWsKDGAWU pic.twitter.com/SIEV4pT3Xf— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.