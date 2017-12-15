Download App
शरद यादव को कोर्ट से मिली राहत, मिलती रहेंगी सांसद के तौर पर सारी सुविधाएं

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 04:06 PM IST
Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from Rajya Sabha on hold says Delhi High Court
दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को शरद यादव की राज्यसभा की सदस्यता रद्द होने के मामले में दखल देने से इनकार कर दिया। हालांकि कोर्ट ने उन्हें सांसद के तौर पर मिलने वाली सभी सुविधाएं बरकरार रखने का आदेश दिया है। यानि अंतिम रूप से निर्णय आने तक उनकी सारी सुविधाएं जैसे- आवास, वेतन, चिकित्सा आदि बरकरार रहेगी। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 1 मार्च को होगी। 
 

राज्यसभा सभापति को पक्ष बनाने पर सवाल

वहीं मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान हाईकोर्ट ने शरद यादव द्वारा राज्यसभा के सभापति वेंकैया नायडू को याचिका में पक्ष बनाने पर सवाल उठाया है। राज्यसभा सभापति वेंकैया नायडू ने चार दिसंबर को यादव व अली अनवर की सदस्यता समाप्त कर दी थी। जस्टिस विभू बाखरू ने बृहस्पतिवार को याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान शरद यादव से यह सवाल पूछा। 

यादव ने उन्हें शीतकालीन सत्र में शामिल होने की अंतरिम अनुमति मांगी है। याचिका पर जिरह करते हुए वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि राज्यसभा के सभापति ने चार दिसंबर को शरद यादव की सदस्या समाप्त कर दी थी। उनका यह फैसला पूरी तरह गलत व गलत मंशा से भरा था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऐसे कई मामलों में सत्र में शामिल होने की अनुमति दी है, लेकिन ऐसे नेताओं को वोट का अधिकार नहीं होता। 

राज्यसभा सभापति नायडू की ओर से जिरह करते हुए एएसजी संजय जैन ने शरद यादव को कोई अंतरिम राहत देने का विरोध किया है। अगर उन्हें सत्र में शामिल होने की अनुमति दी जाती है तो इसका मतलब एक तरह से उन्हें सदस्यता वापस देना होगा। 

बता दें कि बिहार में जनता दल के नेता व मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने जुलाई में राजद व कांग्रेस के साथ महागठबंधन तोड़ कर भाजपा से हाथ मिला लिया था। इसके बाद शरद यादव व उनके गुट के नेता विपक्ष से मिल गए।
sharad yadav rajya sabha jdu

