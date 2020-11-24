जवाब देने के बजाय विपक्षियों के खिलाफ हो रहा सरकारी एजेंसियों का प्रयोग: शरद पवार

शरद पवार ने कहा कि यह ठीक नहीं है। हमारी सरकार ने महाराष्ट्र में एक साल पूरा किया है, इसलिए वे इस बात को समझते हैं कि वे यहां सत्ता में नहीं आ सकते हैं। इस वजह से वे उस शक्ति का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं, जो उनके पास केंद्र में है।
Instead of answering questions of people, govt agencies are being used against political opponents. This is not suitable. Our govt has completed a year so they know now that they can't come to power here. So they are using power they have in the Centre: NCP chief Sharad Pawar https://t.co/tjk81hxPn5 pic.twitter.com/yatMCmBjut— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
Raosaheb Patil Danve has been an MP and politician for years but I didn't know of this quality of his. In politics, he was never known as a 'jyotishi' but now I know that he has this talent too: NCP chief Sharad Pawar https://t.co/uTsPh0ZGJp pic.twitter.com/aD9NWu6bX1— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
