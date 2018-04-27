बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
25 करोड़ में डालमिया ग्रुप का हुआ दिल्ली का लालकिला, अगली डील ताजमहल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:28 PM IST
दिल्ली के लालकिला को एक बड़े कॉरपोरेट हाउस डालमिया ग्रुप ने अपना बना लिया है। देश के इस ऐतिहासिक धरोहर को संवारने की खातिर डालमिया ग्रुप ने 25 करोड़ की डील की है। इस तरह ये ऐतिहासिक स्मारक गोद में लेने वाला भारत का ये पहला कॉर्पोरेट हाउस बन गया है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर क्यों हुई है ये डील।
