Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Shahjahan iconic Red Fort in Delhi is now Dalmia Bharat Group

25 करोड़ में डालमिया ग्रुप का हुआ दिल्ली का लालकिला, अगली डील ताजमहल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:28 PM IST
Shahjahan iconic Red Fort in Delhi is now Dalmia Bharat Group
दिल्ली के लालकिला को एक बड़े कॉरपोरेट हाउस डालमिया ग्रुप ने अपना बना लिया है। देश के इस ऐतिहासिक धरोहर को संवारने की खातिर डालमिया ग्रुप ने 25 करोड़ की डील की है। इस तरह ये ऐतिहासिक स्मारक गोद में लेने वाला भारत का ये पहला कॉर्पोरेट हाउस बन गया है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर क्यों हुई है ये डील।  
red fort dalmia group tajmahal

