10 दिन के लिए एनआईए की हिरासत में शब्बीर शाह, आसिया अंद्राबी और मसरत आलम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 04:11 PM IST
अलगाववादी नेता मसरत आलम भट (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में जम्मू-कश्मीर के अलगाववादी नेता मसरत आलम भट, शब्बीर शाह और आसिया अंद्राबी को एनआईए (राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा जांच एजेंसी) कोर्ट के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया गया। तीनों को 10 दिन तक एनआईए की हिरासत में रखा गया है। 
यहां तीनों नेताओं को 10 दिन की एनआईए हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। दरअसल, घाटी में हुई पत्थरबाजी की घटनाओं को लेकर एनआईए तीनों आरोपियों से एक साथ पूछताछ करना चाहती है। एनआईए तीनों से पत्थरबाजी के लिए पैसे और सिस्टम के बारे में जानना चाहती है। 

 

