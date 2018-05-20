शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक में फिर गर्मायी सियासत, मजदूरों के घर से मिलीं 8 वीवीपैट मशीनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 08:54 PM IST
वीवीपैट
वीवीपैट
कर्नाटक की सियासत में उठा पटक के बाद अब नया मामला सामने आया है। कर्नाटक की विजयपुरा विधानसभा में वीवीपैट की 8 मशीने बरामद हुई हैं। कर्नाटक पुलिस का कहना है कि यह सभी मशीनें मजदूरों के घर से मिली हैं। इन मशीनों में बैटरी नहीं है। 
मामले में पुलिस ने केस रजिस्टर कर लिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले में जांच कर  रही हैं।  
 

 

