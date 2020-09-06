महाराष्ट्रः सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे को जान से मारने की धमकी! मातोश्री के बाहर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी

Security tightened at Maharashtra CM's residence Matoshree, as a precautionary measure after 2 calls were received on the landline at Matoshree wherein caller said he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim & wanted to speak to CM. We're trying to locate the caller: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ZVxosnDKx4— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.