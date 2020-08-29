अरुणाचल प्रदेश में सुरक्षाबलों ने उल्फा के तीन कैडरों को पकड़ा, हथियार बरामद

Arunachal Pradesh: Security forces apprehended 3 cadres of ULFA(I) near Noglo in Tirap district yesterday. The troops also recovered 3 pistols, 3 magazines with 3 live rounds. They were handed over to Laju Police Station, Tirap for further investigations. pic.twitter.com/5DSXBfGAlg— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020
