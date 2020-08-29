शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Security forces arrested three ULFA (i) cadres in Arunachal Pradesh, arms recovered

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में सुरक्षाबलों ने उल्फा के तीन कैडरों को पकड़ा, हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:42 PM IST
सुरक्षा बलों ने उल्फा (आई) के 3 कैडरों को पकड़ा
सुरक्षा बलों ने उल्फा (आई) के 3 कैडरों को पकड़ा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। यहां कल तिराप जिले में नोगलो के पास सुरक्षा बलों ने उल्फा (आई) के तीन कैडरों को पकड़ा। जवानों ने इनके पास से 3 पिस्तौल, 3 मैगजीन के साथ 3 लाइव राउंड भी बरामद किए। बाद में उन्हें आगे की जांच के लिए लाजु पुलिस स्टेशन, तिरप को सौंप दिया गया।
