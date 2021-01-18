शहर चुनें
SC today issued notice to BCI lawyer has to qualify the AIBE to practice law after enrollment

अखिल भारतीय बार परीक्षा नियम को चुनौती वाली याचिका पर SC ने बार काउंसिल को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 03:35 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज ऑल इंडिया बार एग्जामिनेशन नियम 2010 को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (बीसीआई) को नोटिस भेजा है। कोर्ट ने आदेश में कहा कि यह अनिवार्य है कि एक वकील को नामांकन के बाद कानून का अभ्यास करने के लिए ऑल इंडिया बार एग्जामिनेशन में उत्तीर्ण होना होगा।
