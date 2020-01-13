कार्ति चिदंबरम ने रजिस्ट्री में जमा किए 20 करोड़ रुपये मांगे वापस, 17 को सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

Supreme Court had in January and May last year granted Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 20 crore (Rs 10 crore for January and 10 crore for May) with the Secretary General of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/WOYeCGm3zH— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार को वकील ऐश्वर्या सिन्हा और श्रीजन सिन्हा की याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद नोटिस जारी किया है।
13 जनवरी 2020