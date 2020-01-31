शहर चुनें

ममता को हटाने के लिए राज्यपाल को निर्देश देने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सुनवाई से इनकार

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 12:35 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी
ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को उस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने से मना कर दिया जिसमें राज्यपाल को पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री को हटाने के लिए निर्देश देने के लिए कहा गया। इस याचिका को एक पत्रकार वराकी ने दायर किया था। ममता बनर्जी ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र की निगरानी में जनमत संग्रह की मांग की थी।
ममता के इसी बयान के विरोध में राज्यपाल को उन्हें हटाने का निर्देश दिए जाने की मांग शीर्ष अदालत से की गई थी। मुख्य न्यायाधीश शरद अरविंद बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने वराकी से कहा, 'हम इस बात से मना नहीं कर रहे हैं की यह जरूरी नहीं है। आप उच्च न्यायालय जाएं।'



 
supreme court journalist jagdeep dhankhar high court mamata banerjee
