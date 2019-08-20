फेसबुक याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र, ट्विटर, गूगल और यूट्यूब को भेजा नोटिस

SC issues notices to Centre, Twitter, Google & YouTube on plea filed by Facebook for transfer of petitions pending in High Courts across the country that demand to interlink Aadhaar database with social media profiles for authentication of identity,to SC; Next hearing on Sept 13 pic.twitter.com/FG4DUQQnRu— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इसे 29 दिन पहले श्रीहरिकोटा के सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से प्रक्षेपित किया गया था। चंद्रयान-2 को चांद की कक्षा में प्रवेश कराना वैज्ञानिकों के लिए कड़ी चुनौती थी।
20 अगस्त 2019