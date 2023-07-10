SC: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, नौकरशाहों पर नियंत्रण से जुड़े अध्यादेश का मामला

दिल्ली में नौकरशाही पर नियंत्रण के लिए लाए गए केंद्र सरकार के अध्यादेश को केजरीवाल सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। इसी कड़ी में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को नौकरशाहों पर नियंत्रण से संबंधित केंद्र द्वारा जारी अध्यादेश की संवैधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली दिल्ली सरकार की याचिका पर केंद्र को नोटिस जारी किया।

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on a plea of Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of Ordinance issued by the Centre relating to control over bureaucrats pic.twitter.com/6uTFJ6bGGI

क्या है केंद्र का अध्यादेश?

केंद्र सरकार के अध्यादेश के तहत दिल्ली में अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर और तैनाती से जुड़ा आखिरी फैसला लेने का हक उप राज्यपाल (एलजी) को दिया गया है। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र दिल्ली (संशोधन) अध्यादेश, 2023 के तहत दिल्ली में सेवा देने वाले दानिक्स कैडर के ग्रुप ए के अधिकारियों के तबादले और उनके खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के लिए राष्ट्रीय राजधानी लोक सेवा प्राधिकरण गठित होगा।



अध्यादेश के तहत किया गया प्राधिकरण का गठन

इस प्राधिकरण के तीन सदस्य होंगे। जिनमें दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री, दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव, दिल्ली के गृह प्रधान सचिव होंगे। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री को इस प्राधिकरण का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। दानिक्स कैडर में दिल्ली, अंडमान-निकोबार, लक्षद्वीप, दमन एंड दीव, दादरा एंड नागर हवेली सिविल सर्विस के अधिकारी शामिल किए जाते हैं। हालांकि अधिकारियों के तबादले और तैनाती का आखिरी फैसला उपराज्यपाल का ही होगा।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद अध्यादेश लाई थी सरकार

गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली की आप सरकार आरोप लगाती रही है कि केंद्र सरकार एलजी के माध्यम से उसे काम नहीं करने देती है। आप सरकार ने इसके खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख किया था। जहां सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बीती 11 मई को दिल्ली सरकार के पक्ष में फैसला दिया और साफ किया था कि दिल्ली सरकार ही दिल्ली के नौकरशाहों के तबादले और उनकी तैनाती कर सकती है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपनी जीत बताया था, लेकिन उनकी ये खुशी ज्यादा दिन नहीं रही क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र दिल्ली (संशोधन) अध्यादेश, 2023 ले आई।

