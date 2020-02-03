शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बोरवेल में गिरकर बच्चों की मौत पर केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों को भेजा नोटिस

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 12:00 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उच्चतनम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को केंद्र और राज्य सरकारो को नोटिस जारी है। यह नोटिस लगातार बोरवेल में गिरने से बच्चों की मौत और इस तरह की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर दिया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

