अनुच्छेद 370: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कई याचिकाओं पर की सुनवाई, केंद्र ने कहा- कम लगे हैं प्रतिबंध

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Central govt: The imposition & restrictions were required as per the situation (in J&K). It is our duty to maintain the law and order. Preservation of public law and rule of law has to be maintained at any cost. https://t.co/kX1FxXEPUs— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
वहीं शरद पवार ने सोमवार को विधायकों से साफ शब्दों में कहा है कि अजित का भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनाने का फैसला पार्टी का नहीं है और उन्हें व्हिप जारी करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है।
26 नवंबर 2019