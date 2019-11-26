अनुच्छेद 370: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कई याचिकाओं पर की सुनवाई, केंद्र ने कहा- कम लगे हैं प्रतिबंध

{"_id":"5ddccfc18ebc3e54d504fc7c","slug":"sc-hears-bench-of-petitions-regarding-restrictions-centre-says-our-duty-to-maintain-law-and-order","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370: \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Central govt: The imposition & restrictions were required as per the situation (in J&K). It is our duty to maintain the law and order. Preservation of public law and rule of law has to be maintained at any cost. https://t.co/kX1FxXEPUs