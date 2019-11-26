शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC hears bench of petitions regarding restrictions, centre says our duty to maintain law and order

अनुच्छेद 370: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कई याचिकाओं पर की सुनवाई, केंद्र ने कहा- कम लगे हैं प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 12:39 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
केंद सरकार की तरफ से अदालत में पेश हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा, 'हमने लोगों को होने वाली असुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए कम से कम प्रतिबंध लगाए हैं। यदि किसी व्यक्ति को अंतिम संस्कार या किसी भी ऐसे कार्यक्रम में शामिल होना है तो उसे संबंधित अधिकारी से पहले इसकी इजाजत लेनी होगी।'


Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

जरूरी नहीं कि वरिष्ठ सदस्य बने प्रोटेम स्पीकर, मोदी सरकार में इसी साल टूटी यह परंपरा

26 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख बाजवा को झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कार्यकाल विस्तार पर लगाई रोक

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर को बहुमत परीक्षण का दिया आदेश

26 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, कल शाम पांच बजे तक कराएं बहुमत परीक्षण

26 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, बहुमत परीक्षण के दौरान नहीं होगा 'गुप्त मतदान'

26 नवंबर 2019

यशवंत सिन्हा
Jammu

केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का दुरुपयोग कर रहा केंद्र, घाटी की स्थिति सामान्य नहीं: यशवंत सिन्हा

26 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court ghulam nabi azad article 370 tushar mehta
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद पलटा गेम, बैठकों का दौर शुरू

26 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन चलाते हैं और इन पांच चीजों के बारे में नहीं जानते तो आप 'स्मार्ट' नहीं हैं

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
lauren gottlieb
Bollywood

फिल्म ABCD की ये एक्ट्रेस हो गई थी शराब और ड्रग्स की आदी, बोलीं- घंटों बैठ रोती थी

26 नवंबर 2019

Ileana D'Cruz
Bollywood

इन तस्वीरों को देख भड़क जाती हैं इलियाना, बोलीं- कुछ खास अंगों को उभारना सही नहीं.

26 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, कल शाम पांच बजे तक कराएं बहुमत परीक्षण

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- 'घोड़ा बाजार' रोकने के लिए लिया फैसला, जानें पांच बड़ी बातें

26 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : दूसरे दलों के विधायकों का इस्तीफा या क्रॉस वोटिंग का दांव चल सकती है भाजपा

26 नवंबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

भारत नहीं इस टीम से खेल सकते हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, बांग्लादेश बोर्ड ने मांगे सात खिलाड़ी

26 नवंबर 2019

रक्त दान
Delhi NCR

हेलो...सर मैं ब्लड के लिए काफी परेशान हो चुका हूं, रिक्शा चालक बोला- 'साहब! मैं हूं ना

26 नवंबर 2019

wedding night
Religion

वो पांच रस्में जिनके बिना अधूरी है विवाह से लेकर सुहागरात

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद पलटा गेम, बैठकों का दौर शुरू

वहीं शरद पवार ने सोमवार को विधायकों से साफ शब्दों में कहा है कि अजित का भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनाने का फैसला पार्टी का नहीं है और उन्हें व्हिप जारी करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है।

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस-भगत सिंह कोश्यारी-अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: इन नौ में से कौन बनेगा प्रोटेम स्पीकर, राज्यपाल करेंगे नियुक्त

26 नवंबर 2019

संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित कर रहे हैं पीएम मोदी
India News

संसद Live : संविधान दिवस पर बोले पीएम- आज का दिन ऐतिहासिक, विपक्ष का बहिष्कार

26 नवंबर 2019

संसद के बाहर विपक्ष का प्रदर्शन
India News

विपक्ष ने संसद की संयुक बैठक का बहिष्कार किया, आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा के सामने प्रदर्शन किया

26 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में प्रोटेम स्पीकर कराएंगे बहुमत परीक्षण, जानें कैसे होता है चुनाव

26 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- 'घोड़ा बाजार' रोकने के लिए लिया फैसला, जानें पांच बड़ी बातें

26 नवंबर 2019

तेलंगाना राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम (TSRTC) के कर्मचारी
India News

तेलंगाना: हड़ताल खत्म कर लौटने को तैयार थे परिवहन कर्मी, पुलिस ने जबरन हिरासत में लिया

26 नवंबर 2019

श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में जीत हासिल करने वाले गौतबाया राजपक्षे
India News

भारत-चीन के शक्ति संघर्ष के बीच नहीं आना चाहता: गोतबाया राजपक्षे

26 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : दूसरे दलों के विधायकों का इस्तीफा या क्रॉस वोटिंग का दांव चल सकती है भाजपा

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला,सीएम देवेन्द्र फडणवीस को मिलेगी राहत या बढ़ेगी मुसीबत?

26 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर को बहुमत परीक्षण का दिया आदेश

महाराष्ट्र मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बड़ा आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर को फ्लोर टेस्ट का आदेश दिया है। फ्लोर टेस्ट प्रोटेम स्पीकर ही करवाएंगे। इससे पहले विधायकों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र सुप्रीम कोर्ट 1:30

महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला,सीएम देवेन्द्र फडणवीस को मिलेगी राहत या बढ़ेगी मुसीबत?

26 नवंबर 2019

कार 4:21

प्रयागराज में एमएनआईटी के छात्रों ने बनाई कबाड़ से रेसिंग कार, कई खूबियों से भरी हुई है कार

26 नवंबर 2019

संविधान दिवस 3:02

संविधान दिवस : 26 नवंबर को मनाते हैं संविधान दिवस, देहरादून में छपा था भारत का संविधान

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:41

इकट्ठा हुए शिवसेना,एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के विधायक, पार्टी के प्रति ईमानदार रहने की ली शपथ

25 नवंबर 2019

Related

DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy
India News

डीआरडीओ चेयरमैन को ब्रिटेन से मिला यह सम्मान, 100 साल में इसे पाने वाले पहले भारतीय

26 नवंबर 2019

26/11 mumbai attack
India News

26/11 का वो काला दिन जब आतंकी हमले से दहल गई मुंबई, तीन दिन चला ऑपरेशन

26 नवंबर 2019

महिला कार्यकर्ता के ऊपर मिर्ची पाउडर फेंका
India News

सबरीमाला में प्रवेश के लिए पहुंचीं तृप्ति देसाई, पहले मंदिर जा चुकीं बिंदु पर फेंका गया मिर्च पाउडर

26 नवंबर 2019

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नित्यानंद आश्रम प्रकरण: एसआईटी पर बच्चों को प्रताड़ित करने और अश्लील क्लिप दिखाने का आरोप

26 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-भगत सिंह कोश्यारी-अजित पवार
India News

शिवसेना का राज्यपाल पर तंज, एक भगत सिंह फांसी पर झूले दूसरे ने लोकतंत्र को सूली से लटकाया

26 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited