शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC dismisses petition seeking direction to quash proceedings of civil appeals in Ayodhya case

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले में अपीलकर्ताओं के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने वाली याचिका खारिज की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 11:20 AM IST
अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अयोध्या मामले में दीवानी अपीलों की कार्यवाही को रद्द करने और अपीलकर्ताओं के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने वाली याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राम मंदिर विवाद
India News

अयोध्या केस: निर्मोही अखाड़े के पास विवादित स्थल पर पूजा का अधिकार था न कि मालिकाना हक- मुस्लिम पक्ष

6 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 19वें दिन सुनवाई, इकबाल अंसारी पर हमले का उठा मामला

4 सितंबर 2019

वर्तिका सिंह से महिला थाने पर पूछताछ करतीं महिला एसओ प्रियंका पांडेय।
Faizabad

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल पर हमलावर हुईं अंतरराष्ट्रीय शूटर

3 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम पक्ष ने दीं दलीलें...वकील को धमकाने पर नोटिस

3 सितंबर 2019

Ram Mandir Case
India News

अयोध्या पर मुस्लिम पक्ष की दलील: मामला मालिकाना हक का, ऐतिहासिक दावों की जगह नहीं

3 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अयोध्या में विवादित जमीन का तिहाई हिस्सा हिंदुओं को देने को तैयार: शिया बोर्ड

30 अगस्त 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
supreme court civil appeals ayodhya case appellants fir सुप्रीम कोर्ट एफआईआर
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Yash Johar
Bollywood

मरते दम तक रीमा लागू से किया हुआ वादा निभाते रहे यश जौहर, श्रीदेवी की इस जिद्द से हुए थे परेशान

6 सितंबर 2019

करण जौहर के साथ यश जौहर
Bollywood

मिठाई की दुकान चलाते थे करण जौहर के पिता, मधुबाला की वजह से चमक गई थी किस्मत

6 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kbc
Bollywood

KBC 11: 19 साल के अभिषेक को नहीं पता था 50 लाख रुपये के इस सवाल का जवाब, 25 लाख जीत छोड़ा शो

6 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इसरो पहुंचकर 70 स्कूली बच्चों के साथ लैंडिंग का सीधा प्रसारण देखेंगे
India News

आज आधी रात बाद चांद पर कदम रखेगा भारत, 70 बच्चों संग लाइव देखेंगे पीएम मोदी, ऐसे होगी लैंडिंग

6 सितंबर 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

राधे बनकर अगली ईद पर लौटेंगे सलमान, कॉपीराइट से बचने के लिए इन दो फिल्मों का मैशअप बनाने की तैयारी

6 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rakesh Roshan
Bollywood

इस वजह से अमिताभ के साथ फिल्में नहीं करते राकेश रोशन, 'K' में छिपा है फिल्म को हिट करने का फॉर्मूला

6 सितंबर 2019

दक्षिण कोरिया में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Rest of World

पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर पर भारत के साथ आया दक्षिण कोरिया, लिया बड़ा फैसला

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

आखिरी समय में इन खतरों से गुजरेगा चंद्रयान-2, अंतिम 30 मिनट होंगे सबसे रोमांचक

6 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बेटी को बुलेट दिलाना पिता को पड़ा महंगा, दबंगों ने घर में घुसकर की फायरिंग

6 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी ने सोफे की बजाय कुर्सी को चुना
India News

रूस: जब पीएम मोदी ने फोटो सेशन के दौरान सोफे को हटाकर अपने लिए मंगवाई कुर्सी

6 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई लाइव करने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल

जिसपर सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने कहा, 'यह काफी संवेदनशील मामला है और हम मुख्य न्यायाधीश (सीजेआई) से अनुरोध करते हैं कि वह इसपर निर्णय लें।'

6 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रयान-2, भारत का मिशन चांद
India News

चंद्रमा पर पहुंचने वाला चौथा देश बनेगा भारत, जानिए इस मिशन के बारे में सबकुछ

6 सितंबर 2019

इसरो के प्रक्षेपण यान
India News

अंतरिक्ष में भारत की ताकत दिखाते इसरो के सैटेलाइट लॉन्च व्हीकल्स

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन के लिए बड़ी कामयाबी, आर्बिटर से अलग हुआ लैंडर विक्रम

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर हुआ ऑर्बिटर से अलग, चांद पर उतरने में पांच दिन बाकी

6 सितंबर 2019

मिशन कंट्रोल रूम (इसरो)
India News

चंद्रयान- 2: चांद के और करीब पहुंचा लैंडर विक्रम, अगले चार दिन उल्टे रास्ते लगाएगा चक्कर

6 सितंबर 2019

मिशन कंट्रोल रूम (इसरो)
India News

चांद से 35 किलोमीटर दूर लैंडर विक्रम, सौ फीसदी सफलता की ओर चंद्रयान-2

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: खतरों के बीच चंद्रमा पर भारतीय तकनीकी कौशल की सॉफ्ट लैडिंग

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 की महिला शक्ति
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इन दो महिला वैज्ञानिकों के कंधों पर अहम जिम्मेदारी, स्टाफ में 30 प्रतिशत महिलाएं

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चार दिन में चांद तक पहुंचा था अपोलो-11, तो चंद्रयान-2 को क्यों लग रहे हैं 48 दिन

6 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

तिहाड़ जेल में कटी पी. चिदंबरम की पहली रात, जेल नंबर 7 नया ठिकाना

पी चिदंबरम की गुरुवार को तिहाड़ जेल में गेट नंबर चार से एंट्री हुई। उन्हें बैकर नंबर 7 में रखा गया है। तिहाड़ जेल में पी. चिदंबरम की पहली रात कैसे कटी देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

6 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:50

गुरदासपुर हादसे के चलते बेटे की फिल्म के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर नहीं पहुंचे सनी देओल, धर्मेंद्र हुए भावुक

6 सितंबर 2019

जियो गीगा फाइबर 4:36

जियो गीगा फाइबर के ब्रोंज, सिल्वर और गोल्ड समेत 6 प्लान हुए लॉन्च, जानिए किस प्लान में क्या मिलेगा

5 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:36

जिमनास्टिक करते हुए बच्चों की हुई पहचान

5 सितंबर 2019

P8i मेरिटाइम पेट्रोल एयरक्राफ्ट 3:06

अमेरिका से भारत खरीदेगा P8i मेरिटाइम पेट्रोल एयरक्राफ्ट, जल्द होगा विमान सौदा

5 सितंबर 2019

Related

चिदंबरम
India News

जेल नंबर सात: तिहाड़ में ऐसे कटी पी. चिदंबरम की पहली रात

6 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूएपीए अधिनियम को असंवैधानिक घोषित करने वाली याचिका पर केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

6 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली की अदालत ने अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित किया एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामला

6 सितंबर 2019

कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कपिल सिब्बल ने पूछा: सीबीआई, ईडी, कोर्ट कौन करेगा हमारी मौलिक स्वतंत्रता की रक्षा

6 सितंबर 2019

चिदंबरम
India News

तिहाड़ जेल में कटी पी. चिदंबरम की पहली रात, जेल नंबर 7 नया ठिकाना

6 सितंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फड़णवीस
India News

सीएम फड़णवीस बोले: संविधान हमारे लिए गीता, बाइबल और कुरान

6 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited