राजीव कुमार को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करने वाली सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुनवाई दो हफ्ते टली

Supreme Court defers the hearing for two weeks, on the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its direction to interrogate former Police Commissioner of Kolkata, Rajeev Kumar, in its custody, for his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam case— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021
