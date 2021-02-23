शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   SC defers the hearing for two weeks, on the plea of the CBi interrogate rajeev kumar in saradha scam case

राजीव कुमार को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करने वाली सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुनवाई दो हफ्ते टली

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Tue, 23 Feb 2021 11:45 AM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने पश्चिम बंगाल के वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार से हिरासत में पूछताछ की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर दो हफ्ते के लिए सुनवाई टाल दी है। केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो यानि कि सीबीआई की ओर से यह याचिका दायर की गई थी। इस याचिका पर कोर्ट ने दो हफ्ते तक सुनवाई टालने का फैसला सुनाया है। 
बता दें कि यह मामला सारधा चिटफंड घोटाले के सबूत मिटाने का है। हाईकोर्ट ने राजीव कुमार को जमानत देते वक्त जांच में सहयोग की शर्त रखी थी लेकिन इस पर सीबीआई का कहना है कि राजीव कुमार सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं, इसलिए उनकी जमानत रद्द होनी चाहिए।

india news national supreme court of india supreme court rajeev kumar ips kolkata west bengal saradha chit fund case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Disclaimer


