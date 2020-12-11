शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   sc declines to entertain plea seeking direction to centre to ascertain feasibility of confiscating benami property

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बेनामी संपत्तियों को जब्त करने की व्यवहार्यता वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से किया मना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 11:48 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को कालाधन, बेनामी संपत्तियों और असंगत संपत्तियों को जब्त करने की व्यवहार्यता का पता लगाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर विचार करने से इनकार कर दिया है। न्यायमूर्ति एसके कौल की अध्यक्षता वाली खंडपीठ ने कहा कि वे संसद को कानून बनाने के लिए कोई आदेश जारी नहीं कर सकते हैं।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court black money benami properties parliament disproportionate assets

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी मामला: जयाप्रदा ने लिखा- बीमार हूं मैं, नहीं आ सकती, आजम खां की जेल से आई ये खबर

11 दिसंबर 2020

शुक्र का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर 2020
Predictions

शुक्र ने वृश्चिक राशि में किया प्रवेश, इन पांच राशियों की खुल जाएगी किस्मत, होगा बंपर लाभ

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
nikita tomar murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ की नई चाल, इस पैंतरे से पुलिस भी हैरान

11 दिसंबर 2020

दुर्गामती
Reviews

Durgamati Review: अभिनेता के बाद अब निर्माता अक्षय ने किया निराश, उम्मीदों पर विफल रही ‘दुर्गामती’

11 दिसंबर 2020

big news
India News

11 दिसंबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
India News

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की इजाजत का विरोध, देशभर में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, ओपीडी बंद

11 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

दिल्ली से वाराणसी तक बनेगा एलिवेटेड ट्रैक, 320 किमी तक की रफ्तार से दौड़ सकेंगी ट्रेनें

11 दिसंबर 2020

किसान नेता
India News

किसान आंदोलन: ऐसे बन सकती है बात, सरकार के नए ‘प्रस्ताव’ का इंतजार

11 दिसंबर 2020

इस हफ्ते रिलीज होने वाली फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Bollywood

Friday Fever: ये है आपका वीकएंड ओटीटी कैलेंडर, जानिए आज रिलीज हो रही हर फिल्म और सीरीज के बारे में

11 दिसंबर 2020

रिचा दुबे और विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा की जल्द हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, अग्रिम जमानत खारिज

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X