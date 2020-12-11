सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बेनामी संपत्तियों को जब्त करने की व्यवहार्यता वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से किया मना

Supreme Court declines to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ascertain the feasibility of confiscating black money, benami properties &disproportionate assets.— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020
A Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said that it can't issue a mandamus for Parliament to create a law
