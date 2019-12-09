शहर चुनें

चिन्मयानंद मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आठ जनवरी तक के लिए स्थगित की सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 12:05 PM IST
पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)
पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शाहजहांपुर की कानून छात्रा की याचिका को आठ जनवरी तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है। छात्रा ने भाजपा नेता स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया है। याचिका में छात्रा ने इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी है जिसमें चिन्मयानंद को पीड़िता द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए बयान की कॉपी देने को मंजूरी प्रदान की गई है।
supreme court sexual harrasment law student
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

