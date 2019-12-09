चिन्मयानंद मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आठ जनवरी तक के लिए स्थगित की सुनवाई

Supreme Court adjourns for January 8 a plea of Shahjahanpur law student, who had levelled allegations of rape against BJP leader Chinmayanand, challenging Allahabad High Court order which had allowed Chinmayanand to access certified copy of the statement recorded by the victim.— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
सरकार की योजना सोमवार को लोकसभा में यह बिल पारित कराने के बाद मंगलवार को राज्यसभा में भी इस पर मंजूरी की मुहर लगवा लेने की है।
9 दिसंबर 2019