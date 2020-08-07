शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC adjourns for two weeks hearing of plea filed by ED against Delhi HC order to Shivinder Mohan Singh

फोर्टिस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई स्थगित की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Aug 2020 01:03 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) द्वारा दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय के पूर्व फोर्टिस हेल्थकेयर के प्रमोटर शिविंदर मोहन सिंह को रेलिगेयर फिनवेस्ट मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में जमानत देने के खिलाफ दायर याचिका की सुनवाई दो सप्ताह के लिए स्थगित कर दी।
