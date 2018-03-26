शहर चुनें

सउदी अरब ने एयरइंडिया के लिए खोला अपना एयरस्पेस, अब भारतीय जा सकेंगे इजरायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 08:53 AM IST
एअर इंडिया
एअर इंडिया
इजरायल पर्यटन मंत्रालय के भारत में प्रमुख हसन मदाह ने बताया कि सउदी अरब ने अपने एयरस्पेस को एयर इंडिया के लिए खोल दिया है। अब एयर इंडिया इजरायल के लिए उड़ान भर सकेगी। 
हसन ने कहा कि इस फैसले से लोग आसानी से इजरायल जा सकेंगे और क्षेत्र में शांति स्थापित होगी। आपको बता दें कि इजरायल के पर्यटन मंत्री यारिव लेविन ने कहा था कि यह वास्तव में एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है, हम नए युग में प्रवेश में कर रहे हैं। 

लेविन ने उम्मीद जताई थी कि नए मार्ग खुलने से ज्यादा से ज्यादा भारतीय इजरायल आएंगे और दोनों देशों के बीच संबंध मजबूत होंगे। भारत इसमें महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएगा।
 

