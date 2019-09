क्या एक चुनाव ने हमें इतनी ताकत दे दी है कि हम कुछ भी करें: शशि थरूर

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Pune: Also, Pehlu Khan had the licence to carry cow in lorry for dairy farming, but he was also lynched to death. One election result gave so much power to such people that they do anything and kill anyone? #Maharashtra https://t.co/TRaVUMC3rV

Shashi Tharoor: Is this our Bharat? Is this what Hindu Dharam says? I am a Hindu but not of this kind. Also, while killing people, they are asked to say ‘Jai Sri Ram’. It is an insult to Hindu Dharma. It is an insult to Lord Ram that people are being killed using his name. pic.twitter.com/30FyKel2aO