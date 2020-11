महाराष्ट्र : कराची स्वीट्स के समर्थन में आए संजय राउत, कहा- दुकान का पाकिस्तान से कोई लेना-देना नहीं

Karachi bakery & Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena's official stance, tweets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

