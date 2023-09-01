India-Russia: रूस के राजदूत ने उठाई भारत और चीन के बीच संबंधों की बात, कही ये बात

भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद अभी हल नहीं हुआ है। पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग भी इसको लेकर मुलाकात कर चुके हैं। वहीं, भारत में रूस के राजदूत डेनिस अलीपोव ने कहा कि हमारे बीच एक त्रिपक्षीय तंत्र है- रूस, भारत और चीन... यह 2020 से पहले काफी सक्रिय था। लेकिन घटना के बाद, भारत और चीन के बीच बातचीत बहुत जटिल हो गई।

#WATCH | Delhi | Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov says, "We have a trilateral mechanism between us - Russia, India and China...It had been quite active prior to 2020. But after the Galwan incident, the dialogue between India and China got very much complicated. But we… pic.twitter.com/C7RyXA2ytH

