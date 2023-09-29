Tamil Nadu: भारी बारिश के बाद पेट्रोल पंप की छत गिरी, एक की मौत; छह लोगों के घायल होने की खबर

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
चेन्नई के सैदापेट में भारी बारिश के बाद एक पेट्रोल पंप की छत गिर गई। इस दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है, जबकि छह लोग घायल होने की खबर है। पुलिस ने बताया कि राहत और बचाव अभियान जारी है। मृत पेट्रोल पंप का कर्मचारी था।
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rescue operation underway after the roof of a petrol pump collapsed in Saidapet, Chennai following heavy rainfall in the area. Six people got injured. pic.twitter.com/fgbNzXluXn— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
