RJD's Manoj Jha writes letter to PM Modi over NITI Ayog Chairman Amitabh Kant's remark, ‘States like Bihar,UP,Chhattisgarh,MP & Rajasthan are keeping India backward especially on social indicators'. In letter,Jha states ‘I'm in pain at humiliation inflicted upon Bihar&its people’ pic.twitter.com/V4sWXMqKfc

I had stated India&eastern states have done remarkably well on Ease of Doing Business Index. We need to repeat this on Human Development Index. Several states of India remain backward on human development indicators because of legacy issues: Amitabh Kant,NITI Aayog CEO (File pic) pic.twitter.com/W8KHXLvCuD