राइडर ग्रुप ने चमचमाती साइकिल के साथ निकाली रैली, दिया पर्यावरण बचाने का संदेश

गौरतलब है कि दुनिया भर में फैली कोरोना महामारी और बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए कई राज्यों की सरकारों ने लोगों से दीपावली में पटाखे नहीं जलाने की अपील की है। इतना ही नहीं कई जगहों पर पटाखों की बिक्री पर बैन लगाने के साथ जुर्माने भी लगाए गए हैं।
Maharashtra: A bicycling group named 'Hawk Riders' organises a rally featuring illuminated bicycles, in Nagpur— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
"Our aim is to spread the message of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali for environment & to promote cycling in general," says Ajay Bansod, the coordinator of the group pic.twitter.com/fG6Zmer8cF
