Allahabad: Residents of Shivkuti colony have put posters outside their houses, stating 'entry of politicians & members of BJP is prohibited'. Locals say this has been done due to alleged role of BJP workers in increasing number of rapes & crime against women. pic.twitter.com/K7CCd4IHdL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2018
पुरंदरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में महज 7 साल की मासूम के साथ बुजुर्ग का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल होने से हडकंप मच गया है।
14 अप्रैल 2018