इलाहाबादः घरों के बाहर लगे पोस्टर, मोहल्ले में हैं बहु-बेटियां, बीजेपी नेताओं का आना मना है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 12:52 AM IST
इलाहाबाद पोस्टर
इलाहाबाद पोस्टर - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
उत्तर प्रदेश में बढ़ रहे अपराध और बलात्कार की घटनाओं को लेकर इलाहाबाद के शिवकुटी में एक नए तरह का विरोध दिखाई दिया। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने अपने घरों के सामने पोस्टर लगाए हैं, जिसमें लिखा है कि भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं का प्रवेश वर्जित है क्योंकि यहां बच्चियां और महिलाएं रहती हैं।
मोहल्ले के लोगों की माने तो देश मे जिस तरह बलात्कार की घटनाओं में भाजपा नेताओं का नाम आ रहा है, उस कारण लोगों के मन मे महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर डर है, जिसके कारण उन्होंने ये पोस्टर लगाए है। 





गौरतलब है कि उन्नाव की बांगरमऊ विधानसभा सीट से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर एक युवती ने बलात्कार का आरोप लगाया है। इसके बाद जिस तरह से इस पूरे मामले में यूपी पुलिस की भूमिका रही उस पर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने अपनी नाराजगी जहिर की। इसके बाद योगी सरकार ने यह मामला सीबीआई को सौंप दिया। सीबीआई ने अपनी जांच में विधायक को दोषी पाया और उसे गिरफ्तार किया। 

