फेक न्यूज पर हमेशा के लिए रद्द हो सकती है पत्रकार की मान्यता

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 07:15 AM IST
फेक न्यूज
फेक न्यूज
अगर कोई पत्रकार फेक न्यूज देता या उसे प्रचारित करता पाया गया तो उसकी मान्यता हमेशा के लिए रद्द हो सकती है। मान्यता प्राप्त पत्रकारों के लिए संशोधित दिशानिर्देशों में यह व्यवस्था की गई है। सरकार की ओर से कहा गया है कि पहली बार फेक न्यूज के प्रकाशन अथवा प्रसारण की पुष्टि होने पर मान्यता प्राप्त पत्रकार की मान्यता छह माह के लिए निलंबित की जाएगी। 
दूसरी बार ऐसा होने पर यह कार्रवाई एक साल के लिए होगी। लेकिन तीसरी गलती पर मान्यता हमेशा के लिए रद्द कर दी जाएगी। सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के नए दिशानिर्देशों के मुताबिक, प्रिंट मीडिया से संबंधित फेक न्यूज की शिकायत को प्रेस काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (पीसीआई) और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया से संबंधित शिकायत को न्यूज ब्राडकास्टर्स एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) को भेजा जाएगा।

ये दोनों संस्थाएं ही तय करेंगी कि जिस खबर के बारे में शिकायत की गई है, वह फेक न्यूज है या नहीं। दोनों को यह जांच 15 दिन में पूरी करनी होगी। एक बार शिकायत दर्ज कर लिए जाने के बाद आरोपी पत्रकार की मान्यता जांच के दौरान भी निलंबित रहेगी। 

