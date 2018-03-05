शहर चुनें

रविशंकर प्रसाद का दावा- 2014 में UPA सरकार ने गीतांजलि सहित 7 कंपनियों को फायदा पहुंचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 06:18 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Congress President Rahul gandhi And P Chidambaram
केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कांग्रेस पर जोरदार हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर कई बड़े आरोप लगाते हुए पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और पूर्व वित्तमंत्री पी चिदंबरम से जवाब मांगा है। केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री ने कांग्रेस पर बैंकिंग सेक्टर को दागदार करने का आरोप लगाया और कहा कि कांग्रेस पिछले चार सालों से भय और भ्रम की राजनीति करती आ रही है।
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यूपीए सरकार में बैंकों की सही स्थिति सामने नहीं आई, हमारी सरकार में दिया गया एक भी लोन एनपीए नहीं है। कांग्रेस यूपी, हरियाणा, झारखंड, कश्मीर में हारी। हम उम्मीद करते थे कि नॉर्थ-ईस्ट में कांग्रेस की पकड़ है पर कांग्रेस त्रिपुरा और नगालैंड में शून्य साबित हुई। नगालैंड में बीजेपी ने 20 उम्मीदवार उतारे और 12 जीते। हमें 15 प्रतिशत वोट मिले ऐसे प्रदेश में जहां 88% ईसाई हैं। 

उन्होंने कहा कि आज कल राफेल की चर्चा हो रही है। यह बहुत ही आश्चर्यजनक है कि कांग्रेस जो खुद बोफोर्स और अन्य हथियारों की खरीद के भ्रष्टाचार में डूबी है वह राफेल पर सवाल उठा रही है। कांग्रेस को तकनीक से दिक्कत है क्योंकि तकनीक से पारदर्शिता आती है। 

रविशंकर प्रसाद ने दावा किया कि 16 मई, साल 2014 में गीतांजलि सहित 7 कंपनियों को फायदा पहुंचाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि यूपीए सरकार की सोना आयात योजना में गीतांजलि कंपनी को लाभ पहुंचाया गया। उन्होंने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष से सवाल किया कि जतिन मेहता कौन है और उन्हें विशेष सुविधाएं किसने दीं। चिदंबरम भ्रष्टाचार खुद नहीं कर रहे थे लेकिन उनका सीधा आशीर्वाद था। इसके साथ ही चर्चित पीएनबी घोटाला का जिक्र करते हुए उन्होंने राहुल से नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी पर जवाबा मांगा है। 
 

 

