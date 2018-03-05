There was a Scheme 80:20 introduced in August 2013 & repealed in November 2014. On 16th May 2014, the date of the declaration of results, the then Finance Minister gave 'aashirvaad' to 7 pvt companies under 80:20 Scheme. One of those companies was #Gitanjali: Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/o4iOGrR3q1