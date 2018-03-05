There was a Scheme 80:20 introduced in August 2013 & repealed in November 2014. On 16th May 2014, the date of the declaration of results, the then Finance Minister gave 'aashirvaad' to 7 pvt companies under 80:20 Scheme. One of those companies was #Gitanjali: Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/o4iOGrR3q1— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर सोमवार को सेहत की जांच कराने मुंबई गए हैं और जरूरत पड़ी तो वह आगे के इलाज के लिए विदेश भी जा सकते हैं।
5 मार्च 2018