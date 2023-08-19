Congress: राशिद अल्वी ने स्मृति ईरानी और PM मोदी पर साधा निशाना, अमेठी-वाराणसी से चुनाव लड़ने पर किया यह दावा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 के लिए एनडीए और विपक्षी गुट I.N.D.I.A ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। इस बीच कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की संसद अयोग्यता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रोक लगने के बाद उनके चुनाव लड़ने पर चर्चा तेज होने लगी है। उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष अजय राय ने शुक्रवार को मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा था कि राहुल गांधी अमेठी से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे।
#WATCH | ..." If Rahul Gandhi contests from Amethi, Smriti Irani will even lose her security deposit, she might leave Amethi, but I request BJP, don't let her run away...If Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Varanasi, PM Modi will go back to Gujarat and he won't contest from… pic.twitter.com/ahfjgUEExo
