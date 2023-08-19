Congress: राशिद अल्वी ने स्मृति ईरानी और PM मोदी पर साधा निशाना, अमेठी-वाराणसी से चुनाव लड़ने पर किया यह दावा

लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 के लिए एनडीए और विपक्षी गुट I.N.D.I.A ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। इस बीच कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की संसद अयोग्यता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रोक लगने के बाद उनके चुनाव लड़ने पर चर्चा तेज होने लगी है। उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष अजय राय ने शुक्रवार को मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा था कि राहुल गांधी अमेठी से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

#WATCH | ..." If Rahul Gandhi contests from Amethi, Smriti Irani will even lose her security deposit, she might leave Amethi, but I request BJP, don't let her run away...If Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Varanasi, PM Modi will go back to Gujarat and he won't contest from… pic.twitter.com/ahfjgUEExo

और पढ़ें

— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

अमेठी सीट का सियासी गणित क्या है?

अमेठी लोकसभा सीट उत्तर प्रदेश की 80 लोकसभा सीटों में से एक है। ऐतिहासिक तौर पर यह सीट गांधी-नेहरू परिवार का गढ़ रही है। 1977 में इस सीट से संजय गांधी ने चुनाव लड़ा था तब उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसके बाद 1980 में संजय गांधी यहां से जीते। तब से 2019 तक जब भी नेहरू-गांधी परिवार का कोई सदस्य यहां से लड़ा उसे जीत मिली। 2019 में पहली बार इस परिवार का कोई सदस्य इस सीट से हारा।



2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में क्या हुआ था?

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में स्मृति ईरानी ने कांग्रेस के राहुल गांधी को 55 हजार से अधिक वोट से हराया था। स्मृति को कुल 4,68,514 वोट मिले। वहीं, राहुल गांधी को 4,13,394 वोट मिले। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि 2014 में राहुल गांधी इससे कम वोट पाकर भी जीत दर्ज करने में सफल रहे थे। तब उन्हें 4,08,651 वोट मिले थे। जबकि, स्मृति ईरानी को 3,00,748 वोट से संतोष करना पड़ा था। ये आंकड़ें बताते हैं कि पांच साल में अमेठी में कांग्रेस वोटर बढ़े, लेकिन उससे कहीं ज्यादा भाजपा ने मतदाताओं को अपने साथ जोड़ा। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में स्मृति ईरानी ने कांग्रेस के राहुल गांधी को 55 हजार से अधिक वोट से हराया था। स्मृति को कुल 4,68,514 वोट मिले। वहीं, राहुल गांधी को 4,13,394 वोट मिले। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि 2014 में राहुल गांधी इससे कम वोट पाकर भी जीत दर्ज करने में सफल रहे थे। तब उन्हें 4,08,651 वोट मिले थे। जबकि, स्मृति ईरानी को 3,00,748 वोट से संतोष करना पड़ा था। ये आंकड़ें बताते हैं कि पांच साल में अमेठी में कांग्रेस वोटर बढ़े, लेकिन उससे कहीं ज्यादा भाजपा ने मतदाताओं को अपने साथ जोड़ा।

विज्ञापन