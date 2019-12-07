कांग्रेस नेता रंजीत रंजन ने कहा- सभी दुष्कर्मियों को बाहर निकालो और सड़क पर फांसी दे दो

Ranjeet Ranjan, Congress: All the rapists who are lodged in jails should be brought out & hanged on the streets. It will send out a message to the people that if such thing is repeated, their fate will be same. pic.twitter.com/bz0HFgmZV5— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने दिल्ली की एक अदालत में अपने चिकित्सा उपचार और व्यवसाय के लिए दो सप्ताह की विदेश यात्रा की अनुमति मांगी है। कोर्ट ने वाड्रा की याचिका पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय से जवाब मांगा है। इस पर नौ दिसंबर को सुनवाई होगी।
7 दिसंबर 2019