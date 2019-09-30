सशस्त्र बल न्यायाधिकरण के अगले अध्यक्ष बन सकते हैं जस्टिस राजेंद्र मेनन, सीजेआई ने की सिफारिश

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has recommended former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon as the next Chairman of Armed Forces Tribunal. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TSgH21QA36— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई ने भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में गौतम नवलखा के खिलाफ दर्ज प्राथमिकी को रद्द करने से इनकार करने वाले बाम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को चुनौती देने की याचिका पर सुनवाई से सोमवार को खुद को अलग कर लिया।
30 सितंबर 2019