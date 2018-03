BJP's factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences & fake agendas have become everyday character of BJP and its 'Lawless' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/dzA8JMA3Lr

Indian National Congress or the Congress President has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica. It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/rVb1LzkxpK