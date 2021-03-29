प्रोफेसर से धोखाधड़ी: रामसेना कर्नाटक का राज्य प्रमुख गिरफ्तार, एफआईआर दर्ज

Mangaluru: Ramsena Karnataka state president Prasad Attavar arrested for cheating a professor of Mangalore University & promising him a job as Vice-Chancellor at Raichur University. Attavar had demanded Rs 30 lakhs for the post & had taken Rs 17.5 lakhs in advance. FIR registered pic.twitter.com/zrMrANhS30— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.