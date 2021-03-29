बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
प्रोफेसर से धोखाधड़ी: रामसेना कर्नाटक का राज्य प्रमुख गिरफ्तार, एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंगलूरू Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 29 Mar 2021 06:34 PM IST
रामसेना कर्नाटक का प्रदेश प्रमुख प्रसाद अट्टावर
रामसेना कर्नाटक का प्रदेश प्रमुख प्रसाद अट्टावर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मंगलूरू में रामसेना कर्नाटक के राज्य प्रमुख प्रसाद अट्टावर को मंगलूरू विश्वविद्यालय के एक प्रोफेसर के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में सोमवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार प्रसाद ने प्रोफेसर को रायचूर विश्वविद्यालय का वाइस चांसलर की नौकरी दिलाने का वादा किया था। इसके लिए उसने 30 लाख रुपये की मांग की थी, जिसमें से 17.5 लाख रुपये उसने एडवांस लिए थे।
mangalore university ramsena karnata prasad attavar
