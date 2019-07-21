शहर चुनें

Ram Vilas Paswan brother Ram Chandra Paswan passes away at RML Hospital in Delhi

रामविलास पासवान के छोटे भाई का निधन, समस्तीपुर से सांसद थे रामचंद्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 02:03 PM IST
राम चंद्र पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
राम चंद्र पासवान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय मंत्री और लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रामविलास पासवान के छोटे भाई रामचंद्र पासवान का निधन हो गया है। वह दिल्ली के राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। वह समस्तीपुर से लोकसभा सांसद थे।
ram vilas paswan ramchandra paswan lok janshakti party ram manohar lohia ramchandra paswan death
