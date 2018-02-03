राम माधव बोले- हुर्रियत नेताओं पर पैसा खर्च करने की बात झूठी

अपना शहर चुनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 03:46 PM IST
NDA की सहयोगी तेलगू देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) और बीजेपी के बीच आम बजट के मुद्दे पर गतिरोध जारी है। टीडीपी ने शुक्रवार को एक दिन पहले पेश किए गए आम बजट 2018 को असफल बजट करार दिया था। 

इस मामले में बीजेपी के नेशनल जनरल सेक्रेटरी राम माधव ने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि कुछ नाराजगी है, जिसे हम जल्द दूर कर लेंगे। TDP हमारी पुरानी सहयोगी पार्टी है। हम इस मुद्दे को सुलझा लेंगे और उनसे कहेंगे कि हम आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए पूरी तरह समर्पित हैं।

हुर्रियत नेताओं को सुरक्षा उपलब्ध कराने के मसले पर राम माधव ने कहा कि इन नेताओं को न्यूनतम और आवश्यकतानुसार सुरक्षा उपलब्ध करवाई गयी है। 2-3 नेताओं को छोड़कर किसी को भी सरकारी सुरक्षा नहीं दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि यह आधारहीन बात है कि हुर्रियत नेताओं पर खूब सारा पैसा खर्च किया जा रहा है।  

उमर अबदुल्ला मामले पर राम माधव ने कहा कि नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस का स्टैंड शांति और सामान्यता बनाये रखने में सहयोगी नहीं है। उन्हें समझना चाहिए कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़ा मामला राजनीति से परे है। सरकार के द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई को उन्हें सपोर्ट करना चाहिए।  
