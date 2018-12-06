शहर चुनें

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी ने भाजपा के खिलाफ चल रहा मुकदमा लिया वापस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 06:58 PM IST
Ram Jethmalani
Ram Jethmalani
ख़बर सुनें
वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी और भाजपा ने संयुक्त रूप से दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में लंबित मुकदमे को खत्म करने के लिए आवेदन किया है। बता दें कि जेठमलानी ने पार्टी से उन्हें निष्कासित करने के खिलाफ मुकदमा दायर किया था।
बता दें कि भाजपा के संसदीय बोर्ड ने अनुशासन हीनता के आरोप में मई 2013 में जेठमलानी को पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता निष्कासित कर दिया था।
 

 

ram jethmalani bjp ram jethmalani advocate राम जेठमलानी बीजेपी मुकदमा
