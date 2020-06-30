शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Rakesh Kumar Arora appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone

ब्रसेल्स में भारतीय दूतावास में सलाहकार राकेश कुमार बने रिपब्लिक ऑफ सिएरा के नए उच्चायुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 10:42 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
ब्रसेल्स के भारतीय राजदूत में तैनात सलाहकार राकेश कुमार को रिपब्लिक ऑफ सिएरा लियोन का अगला उच्चायुक्त नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके अलावा किंगडम ऑफ बेल्जियम में भारतीय राजदूत संतोष झा को ब्रसेल्स में आवास के साथ ग्रांड डची ऑफ लक्समबर्ग के राजदूत के रूप में मान्यता दी गई है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार रात को यह जानकारी दी। 
indian embassy rakesh kumar arora santosh jha republic of sierra leone grand duchy of luxembourg

