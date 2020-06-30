ब्रसेल्स में भारतीय दूतावास में सलाहकार राकेश कुमार बने रिपब्लिक ऑफ सिएरा के नए उच्चायुक्त

Rakesh Kumar Arora who is presently the Counsellor in Embassy of India, Brussels, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone: MEA— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.