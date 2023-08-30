Election 2024: गठबंधन के पीएम चेहरे पर कपिल सिब्बल का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 2024 का चुनाव मोदी बनाम मोदी होगा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
जब से 26 विपक्षी दलों का भारतीय राष्ट्रीय विकासात्मक समावेशी गठबंधन (इंडिया) बना है तभी से भाजपा निशाना साध रही है कि इस गठबंधन का पीएम चेहरा कौन होगा। इस पर राज्यसभा सांसद और वरिष्ठ वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने बुधवार को कहा कि 'इंडिया' का प्रधानमंत्री उम्मीदवार कोई मायने नहीं रखता क्योंकि आगामी 2024 का चुनाव "मोदी बनाम मोदी" होगा।
#WATCH | Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, "If you read an interview by an economist, she says that the 2024 election will be Modi vs Modi. Public will criticise what PM Modi did in 10 years. Public knows the reality...The tall claims they (BJP) make show no result...So, in such a… pic.twitter.com/CATg0b5Ygu— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
