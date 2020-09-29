रक्षा मंत्री ने 'आईडीईएक्स फौजी' लॉन्च किया, सीडीस रावत बोले- सुरक्षा बलों को मिलेगा प्रोत्साहन

Our forces can use the platform of Defence Innovation Organisation to meet their technical needs. Similarly, Indian start-ups can also use it to become an integral part of the defence: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh https://t.co/B8epP05BQa pic.twitter.com/AX0MZh6bk0— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020
The launch of ‘iDEX4Fauji’ is a step towards making us 'Atmanirbhar'.The budget allocated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will encourage the security forces. The innovations that we were doing, will now turn into developmental projects: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat https://t.co/B8epP05BQa pic.twitter.com/JDSVCRBjpV— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020
