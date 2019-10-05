शहीदों के आश्रितों को मिलेगी आठ लाख की सहायता राशि, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ ने दी मंजूरी

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given in principle approval to enhancement of monetary assistance to Next of Kin (NoK) of all categories of battle casualty from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/62rxJqKIT9— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019
गांधी जयंती के मौके पर पूरे देश में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए थे। नए केंद्र शासित राज्य जम्मू-कश्मीर में भी महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती को काफी धूमधाम से मनाया गया। जहां गवर्नर जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए गए।
5 अक्टूबर 2019