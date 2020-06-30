शहर चुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय से मांगी मेट्रो चलाने की अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 06:18 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : PTI

पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्य सचिव राजीव सिन्हा ने केंद्रीय गृह सचिव अजय भल्ला को पत्र लिखकर राज्य में मेट्रो रेल चलाने की अनुमति मांगी है। सिन्हा ने अजय भल्ला को लिखा कि कृप्या केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय आवश्यक सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों की आवाजाही के लिए न्यूनतम संख्या में मेट्रो ट्रेन चलाने की मंजूरी दे।
सोमवार को पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कोलकाता मेट्रो के अधिकारियों से ‘सीमित’ तरीके से ट्रेनों का संचालन जल्द से जल्द फिर से शुरू करने का सोमवार को आग्रह किया था।
rajiva sinha wb chief secretary ajay bhalla west bengal lockdown kolkata metro

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

