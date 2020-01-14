राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र ने दायर की स्थिति रिपोर्ट

The Apex Court, after hearing from one of the juniors of the Additional Solocitor General, asked the Centre to file the fresh updated detailed status report again, clarifying its position on the issue, and adjourned the matter without giving any date in it.— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020
हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी एक बार फिर से अपने बयान को लेकर चर्चा में है। एक रैली में वो कांग्रेस पर जमकर भड़के। उन्होंने कहा कांग्रेस से पैसे लीजिए लेकिन वोट मुझे दीजिए।
14 जनवरी 2020