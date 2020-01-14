शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Rajiv Gandhi assassination centre filed status report before Supreme Court, court adjourn matter

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र ने दायर की स्थिति रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:34 PM IST
राजीव गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
राजीव गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
राजीव गांधी हत्या मामले को लेकर आज उच्चतम न्यायालय में सुनवाई हुई। जिसमें केंद्र सरकार ने बेल्ट बम की जांच के संबंध में उच्चतम न्यायालय के समक्ष स्थिति रिपोर्ट दायर की। जांच में एक दोषी एजी पेरारिवलन शामिल है। अदालत की दो सदस्यीय पीठ की अध्यक्षता न्यायमू्र्ति एल नागेश्वर राव ने की। जिसमें न्यायमूर्ति हेमंत गुप्ता भी शामिल हैं।
विज्ञापन



पीठ ने स्थिति रिपोर्ट पर असंतोष व्यक्त किया और केंद्र से कहा कि वह अपने  अतिरिक्त सॉलिसिटर जनरल के जरिए तुरंत पेश हों और इसपर बहस करें। शीर्ष अदालत ने अतिरिक्त सॉलिसिटर जनरल के कनिष्ठों में से एक के मामले पर सुनवाई के बाद केंद्र से इस मुद्दे पर अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट करते हुए फिर से विस्तृत स्थिति रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने को कहा। अदालत ने बिना अगली तारीख दिए मामले की सुनवाई स्थगित कर दी है।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राजीव गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने आरोपी रॉबर्ट पायस को दी 30 दिनों की पैरोल

21 नवंबर 2019

एजी पेरारिवलन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: दोषी पेरारिवलन को बीमार पिता की देखभाल के लिए मिली पेरोल

12 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई से चार हफ्तों में स्टेटस रिपोर्ट सौंपने को कहा

5 नवंबर 2019

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
अलीगढ़ पुलिस
Aligarh

कांग्रेस नेता हत्याकांड: लूट के इरादे से मारा गया कांग्रेस नेता, छह गिरफ्तार

20 अक्टूबर 2019

राजीव गांधी
India News

पूर्व PM राजीव गांधी की हत्या की दोषी नलिनी जेल से आई बाहर, बेटी की शादी के लिए मिली पैरोल

25 जुलाई 2019

राजीव गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी के पांव छूने के बहाने झुकी थी मानव बम धनु, जानिए रोकने पर क्यों नहीं माने पूर्व पीएम

21 मई 2019

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
rajiv gandhi assassination case supreme court status report investigation
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के गांव और दोषियों के फांसी के फंदे में है गहरा रिश्ता, नरम करने को मंगाए गए ये फल

14 जनवरी 2020

ritu nanda
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की बहन ऋतु नंदा का 71 की उम्र में निधन, शोक में बॉलीवुड

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss
Bollywood

सलमान ने शहनाज को लगाई लताड़ तो आया पिता का बयान, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और चैनल के खिलाफ बोली ये बात

14 जनवरी 2020

डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव, 'तुम बहुत छोटे कर्मचारी हो, भाग जाओ यहां से'

14 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

सच साबित हुई सलमान की बात, सिद्धार्थ के प्यार में पड़ीं शहनाज रहना चाहती हैं लिव इन में

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सीएए: लिस्ट भेजने वाला पहला राज्य बना यूपी, 32 हजार शरणार्थी चिह्नित, यहां सबसे ज्यादा

14 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case:तिहाड़ में बंद अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन का दोषियों पर बड़ा बयान, कहा- ऐसे लोगों को...

14 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

वीकडेज पर भी Chhapaak की रफ्तार बरकरार, Tanhaji का शानदार रहा कलेक्शन

14 जनवरी 2020

Baba Ramdev
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को बाबा रामदेव ने दी सलाह, बोले- उन्हें मुझ जैसे सलाहकार की जरूरत

14 जनवरी 2020

sara ali khan
Bollywood

मदद मांग रहे शख्स को देख पिघला सारा अली खान का दिल, बिना झिझक के किया ऐसा काम

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ओवैसी
India News

कांग्रेस पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले- कांग्रेस से पैसे लें लेकिन वोट मुझे करें

हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी एक बार फिर से अपने बयान को लेकर चर्चा में है। एक रैली में वो कांग्रेस पर जमकर भड़के। उन्होंने कहा कांग्रेस से पैसे लीजिए लेकिन वोट मुझे दीजिए।

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा
India News

भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, लगाया पाकिस्तान की भाषा बोलने का आरोप

14 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई: भारत पेट्रोलियम प्लांट में लगी आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

14 जनवरी 2020

अब्दुर रहमान-नवाब मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए: महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने किया आइजीपी रहमान से इस्तीफा वापस लेने का अनुरोध

14 जनवरी 2020

रणदीप सुरजेवाला
India News

कांग्रेस ने महंगाई पर मोदी सरकार को घेरा, कहा- पीएम जवाब दें और सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाएं

14 जनवरी 2020

Statue of unity
India News

स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी एससीओ के आठ अजूबों में शामिल, विदेश मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

रक्षा राज्यमंत्री श्रीपद नाइक
India News

सेना प्रमुख के 'पीओके में कार्रवाई' वाले बयान पर केंद्र: गलत नहीं, गौर करेगी सरकार

14 जनवरी 2020

छोटा राजन
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से डरे छोटा राजन, शहाबुद्दीन, तिहाड़ जेलकर्मियों से ले रहे जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची केरल सरकार, बताया असंवैधानिक

14 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'भाजपा ने जेब काटकर पेट पर मारी लात', महंगाई और रोजगार को लेकर प्रियंका ने बोला हमला

14 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कांग्रेस पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले- कांग्रेस से पैसे लें लेकिन वोट मुझे करें

हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी एक बार फिर से अपने बयान को लेकर चर्चा में है। एक रैली में वो कांग्रेस पर जमकर भड़के। उन्होंने कहा कांग्रेस से पैसे लीजिए लेकिन वोट मुझे दीजिए।

14 जनवरी 2020

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 3:50

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीइओ सत्या नडेला ने CAA को लेकर दिया बयान, मचा हंगामा, कंपनी को देनी पड़ी सफाई

14 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव 1:23

कन्नौज बस हादसा: डॉक्टर पर भड़के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, बोले, 'तुम हो सरकार के आदमी'

14 जनवरी 2020

छोटा राजन 1:36

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से डरे छोटा राजन, शहाबुद्दीन, तिहाड़ जेलकर्मियों से ले रहे जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर 1:58

भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को मिला संदिग्ध खत ,फोरेंसिक टीम कर रही जांच

14 जनवरी 2020

Related

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम ने कहा- यदि बेरोजगारी बढ़ी और आय कम हुई तो युवाओं में पैदा होगा गुस्सा

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
India News

भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को मिला संदिग्ध खत ,फोरेंसिक टीम कर रही जांच

14 जनवरी 2020

हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रैली में ओवैसी ने कहा- कांग्रेस से पैसा लो और केवल मुझे वोट दो

14 जनवरी 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

निर्मला सीतारमण को ट्विटर यूजर ने कहा 'स्वीटी', मंत्री के जवाब ने की बोलती बंद

14 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली हवाई अड्डा
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह: सात दिनों तक लगभग दो घंटे दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे से नहीं होगा विमानों का परिचालन

14 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रय गृह मामला: आरोपियों के खिलाफ 20 जनवरी को कोर्ट सुनाएगा अपना फैसला

14 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited