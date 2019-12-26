शहर चुनें

एनआरसी और सीएए के खिलाफ राहुल गांधी 28 दिसंबर को गुवाहाटी में करेंगे रैली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 06:38 PM IST
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी 28 दिसंबर को असम के गुवाहाटी में नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम और राष्ट्रीय नागरिकता रजिस्टर के खिलाफ रैली करेंगे। बता दें कि इस कानून को लेकर कांग्रेस सहित तमाम विपक्षी दल भाजपा व केंद्र सरकार पर हमलावर हैं। 
नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के खिलाफ देशभर के कई हिस्सों में विरोध-प्रदर्शन भी हो रहे हैं। 19 दिसंबर को इसके खिलाफ बुलाए गए बंद के दौरान यूपी सहित देश के कई हिस्सों में हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुए थे जिसमें करीब 15 लोगों की जान गई थी। 




 
rahul gandhi rally guwahati 28 december nrc
