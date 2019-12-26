एनआरसी और सीएए के खिलाफ राहुल गांधी 28 दिसंबर को गुवाहाटी में करेंगे रैली

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Assam's Guwahati on December 28 against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6gVgyFN6Lu— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने एक ऐसे गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया है, जो राजधानी में ही बैठकर दो हजार रुपये, पांच सौ रुपये, सौ रुपये और पचास रुपये तक की फर्जी करेंसी बना रहा था।
26 दिसंबर 2019