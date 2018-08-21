शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी ने बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद करने वालों का वीडियो किया शेयर, बोले- यही भारत है

Updated Tue, 21 Aug 2018 11:21 AM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कर्नाटक के कोडागू में बाढ़ राहत में सभी धर्मों के लोगों के मिलकर काम करने से जुड़ा एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीटर पर वीडियो साझा करते हुए लिखा कि यही 'यही भारत है।' 
राहुल गांधी ने ट्विटर पर जो वीडियो शेयर किया उसमें दिखाया गया है कि बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए इलाके के शिव मंदिर, गिरजाघर और मदरसे को खोला गया है और सभी लोग मिलकर पीड़ितों की मदद कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि कर्नाटक के कोडागू में भयावह बाढ़ से बहुत तबाही हुई है। लेकिन मुश्किल समय के बीच उम्मीद की एक बेहतरीन कहानी है। छोटे से कस्बे सुनतिकोप्पा में जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद शिव, राम, यीशू और अल्ला मिलकर कर रहे हैं। यही भारत है। गौरतलब है केरल के साथ कर्नाटक के कोडागू में भी भयावह बाढ़ आई है जिसमें जानमाल का काफी नुकसान हुआ है।



 

