In Kodagu, Karnataka, massive floods have unleashed a trail of devastation. But amidst the gloom, here's a great story about an oasis of hope, a small town, Suntikoppa, where Shiv, Ram, Christ, Allah and the Buddha are working together to help those in need. This is India! pic.twitter.com/9L1puN9kQU— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी लंबे समय से राफेल डील मामले पर मोदी सरकार को घेर रहे हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने मोदी सरकार पर अनिल अंबानी की कंपनी को हजारों करोड़ रुपए का फायदा पहुंचाने का भी आरोप लगाया था।
21 अगस्त 2018