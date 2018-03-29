शहर चुनें

PM मोदी पर राहुल गांधी का तंज, 'हर चीज में लीक है, चौकीदार वीक है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 11:12 AM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : फाइल
एक के बाद एक 'लीक' के कई मामले सामने आने के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तंज कसा है। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से पूछा कि कितने लीक, डाटा लीक, आधार लीक, SSC लीक, इलेक्शन डेट लीक, सीबीएसई पेपर्स लीक, हर चीज में लीक है, चौकीदार वीक है। साथ ही कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने हैशटैग बस एक और साल का भी इस्तेमाल किया है। 



राहुल गांधी ने यह ट्वीट तब किया है जब सीबीएसई पेपर लीक का मामला गरमाया हुआ है। आपको बता दें कि सीबीएसई की हाईस्कूल की गणित की परीक्षा बुधवार सुबह हुई और दोपहर में खबर में आई कि परीक्षा रद्द कर दी गई है। इसी तरह दो दिन पहले 12वीं की अर्थशास्त्र की परीक्षा देने वाले हजारों बच्चों के माथे पर भी उस वक्त बल पड़ गया जब उन्हें पता चला कि अब उनकी परीक्षा दोबारा होगी।

इससे पहले एसएससी के पेपर भी लीक होने की जानकारी सामने आई थी। डाटा लीक और आधार डाटा लीक होने पर मोदी सरकार लगातार सवालों का सामना कर रही है। कर्नाटक चुनावों की तारीख के ऐलान से पहले बीजेपी नेता अमित मालवीय द्वारा चुनाव की तिथियों की जानकारी देने पर भी केंद्र की मोदी सरकार सवालों के कटघरे में खड़ी हुई थी। 

