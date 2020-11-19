शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi said: Public morale is falling, social justice is being crushed

जनता का मनोबल टूट रहा, सामाजिक न्याय कुचला जा रहा : राहुल गांधी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 04:23 AM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने एक बार फिर देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने बैंकों पर बढे़ बोझ, जीडीपी में गिरावट के साथ आम लोगों को परेशान कर रही महंगाई और बेरोजगारी पर सवाल उठाया है।
राहुल ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बैंक मुसीबत में हैं और जीडीपी भी। महंगाई इतनी ज्यादा कभी नहीं थी और न ही बेरोजगारी। जनता का मनोबल टूट रहा और सामाजिक न्याय प्रतिदिन कुचला जा रहा है। उन्होंने सवाल किया कि ये विकास या विनाश। 
